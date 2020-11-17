‘The West Wing’ star Richard Schiff has been hospitalised with COVID-19

The West Wing star Richard Schiff has revealed that he’s in hospital after contracting coronavirus.

The 65 year-old tweeted that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on US election day (November 3).

“On Election Day I tested positive for Covid-19,” Schiff wrote on November 10. “This has been the most bizarre week of our lives.”

He added that his wife and co-star in The Good Doctor, Sheila Kelley, also tested positive. “This is tough,” Schiff said. “We are determined to find a way to health again. We root for everyone out there who are struggling with this thing. Love from here.”

Updating fans and revealing his hospitalisation yesterday (November 16), the actor wrote: “Covid update. Thank you all for so much love and support. You’re making it so much easier for [Sheila] and me.

“I am in the hospital on Remdesivir, O2 and steroids showing some improvement every day. Sheila is home and doing better but still fairly ill. Love you all.”

Shelley shared an Instagram post of her own yesterday (November 16), giving fans more information on both her and Schiff’s condition.

“The last 72 hours have been tough. LOML (Love of my life) Richard Schiff is now in the hospital on oxygen and remdesivir,” Kelley said.

“Thank you all of you for the prayers and love. We feel them. He’s doing better. Getting stronger,” she added.

Last month, Schiff joined the cast of The West Wing for a one-off reunion special. Taking place to raise voter awareness and encourage Americans to use their voice in the election, Schiff recreated the show’s Hartsfield’s Landing episode alongside co-stars Martin Sheen, Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney and Bradley Whitford.

The return of the political series, which originally ran from 1999 to 2006, was confirmed back in August after the cast reunited earlier this year to look back on the show’s seven seasons on the air.