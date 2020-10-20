Every episode of ‘The West Wing’ is coming to All4

Every episode of The West Wing will be streaming on All4 from later this month.

Aaron Sorkin’s political drama series, which ran on NBC from 1999 to 2006, focused on the lives of presidential senior staff in the West Wing of the White House, where the Oval Office is located.

Nick Lee, Head of Series Acquisitions for Channel 4, shared the news by nodding to the upcoming presidential election on November 3. “All eyes turn to The West Wing over the next few weeks and so there could not be a more fitting time to bring this giant of a show to All 4,” Lee said.

The show stars Rob Lowe, Stockard Channing, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, John Spencer, Bradley Whitford and Martin Sheen, as well as Joshua Malina, Mary McCormack, Alan Alda, Kristin Chenoweth, and Jimmy Smits.

The West Wing won two Peabody Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, and 26 Emmy Awards – it won the award for Outstanding Drama Series four years in a row from 2000 to 2003.

Aaron Sorkin wrote or co-wrote 85 of the first 88 episodes, and has gone on to write scripts for acclaimed films including David Fincher’s The Social Network, Steve Jobs and Money Ball.

Sorkin’s second film as director, The Trial of the Chicago 7, has just been released on Netflix. In a four-star review, NME called the film “a brilliant, thrilling piece of angry social history.”

Last week, an exclusive track from the film premiered on NME, ‘Blood on the Streets’. Describing the track, composer Daniel Pemberton said he wanted to convey “the sense that no one really knows what’s going on, the police, the crowd, it’s chaos.”

The West Wing will be streaming on All4 from October 21.