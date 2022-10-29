What time is ‘The White Lotus’ season two on TV?

The White Lotus season two will return to screens in the US and the UK this weekend (October 30), introducing new characters and a new location to the comedy-drama.

The first season aired in 2021 as a six-part limited series and scored huge critical acclaim, becoming the most-awarded series at the Emmys this year, with 10 wins.

The second season will premiere on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in the UK on Sunday, as the show moves from its previous base of Hawaii to Sicily, Italy. Viewers will be able to tune into the first episode at 3am BST. In the US, the first episode will air at 9 PM ET on HBO and will be available for streaming on HBO Max.

New characters will be revealed in this season, including the Di Grasso family, played by F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli and Adam DiMarco, new couple Daphne and Cameron Babcock (Meghann Fahy and Theo James), and fellow partners Harper and Ethan Spiller (Aubrey Plaza and Will Sharpe).

Other new additions include Tom Hollander as Quentin, an English expat travelling with his friends and nephew, Beatrice Grannò and Sabrina Impacciatore, who play local girls Mia and Valentina respectively, and more.

Jennifer Coolidge, who won Outstanding Supporting Actress for her role as Tanya McQuoid at this year’s Emmys will return, as will Jon Gries as her now husband Greg.

In a five-star review of The White Lotus season two, NME wrote: “This isn’t a show you should second-guess too much, but [writer-director Mike] White drops hints that future episodes could explore issues of sexual content and sexual experimentation as well as white (and white-passing) privilege. One thing that’s not in doubt: The White Lotus is still laugh-out-loud funny.”