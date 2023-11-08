‘The White Lotus’ season three will be “supersized”, says creator

The White Lotus creator Mike White has described the upcoming third season as “longer, bigger, crazier” in a new interview.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, White explained that he hopes to start filming season three of the HBO series “at the beginning of the year”, if the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike is resolved by then.

“I’m seriously finishing scripts,” White said. “Still waiting to be able to cast. If the SAG strike isn’t resolved soon, then yeah, we’d have to push again because the show has a new cast every season, so there’s lots of parts to cast… I’m more than eager to get going.”

Advertisement

As for what the third season will involve, White teased it will be “bigger” in scope.

“It’s going to be supersized White Lotus,” he added. “It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing… I’m super excited about the content of the season.”

According to reports, the show’s third season will be set in Thailand. The only cast member believed to be attached so far is Natasha Rothwell, who played spa manager Belinda Lindsey in the first season, set in Hawaii.

The second season of The White Lotus took place in Sicily and starred Jennifer Coolidge, F. Murray Abraham, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza and Will Sharpe. The season received 23 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series.

Earlier this year, White teased the possibility of Coolidge’s character Tanya McQuoid getting her own spin-off series, saying it “absolutely” could happen.

Advertisement

“I absolutely think that’s possible,” White told press at the Vivid Sydney Festival in June. “We were just talking about that. It’s a funny idea.”