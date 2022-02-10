‘The White Lotus’ season two adds Theo James and Meghann Fahy

HBO has announced four more cast members for The White Lotus season two, including Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Will Sharpe and Leo Woodall.

They will join previously announced cast members Michael Imperioli, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco and Tom Hollander. Jennifer Coolidge, who starred in the show’s first season, is also rumoured to return.

The show’s second season is set to take place in Sicily, Italy, and will once again follow the customer and staff exploits inside a White Lotus hotel.

James (Divergent) and Fahy (The Bold Type) will play husband and wife couple Cameron and Daphne Babcock. Sharpe (Giri/Haji) will play Ethan Spiller, a man on vacation with his wife Harper (Plaza) and the Babcocks. Woodall (Cherry) will play Jack, who is described as a magnetic guest.

Get ready for a memorable stay. Meghann Fahy, Theo James, Will Sharpe, and Leo Woodall have joined the second installment of #TheWhiteLotus. pic.twitter.com/iV7aS1Czf0 — HBO (@HBO) February 10, 2022

The White Lotus is a dark comedy drama which, in the first season, follows a group of visitors on holiday at a Hawaiian resort. The original cast featured Sydney Sweeney, Murray Bartlett, Lukas Gage, Connie Britton, Steve Zahn and Jake Lacy.

Creator Mike White, who served as writer, director and executive producer on the first season, will also return for the second.

In a five-star review of The White Lotus, NME wrote: “There is so much there, all the time, bubbling to the surface, and it would take an impatient viewer not be seduced by it all.

“Rarely is there a moment where one of the guests isn’t unhappy or angry, confused or offended, and White manages to balance it all without the whole thing feeling false or like the worst parts of a soap opera. This, as many failed TV shows prove, is a Herculean effort. We should scoff them up while we can.”