‘The White Lotus’ season two teaser: Get a first look at the new Sicily resort

The White Lotus has teased its second season with a brief clip on social media.

Shared on the HBO show’s official Instagram account on Wednesday (August 17), the short teaser gives fans a glimpse of the new hotel resort in Sicily, with the series having previously been set in Hawaii.

“Benvenuti a Sicily,” reads the caption, which translates to “welcome to Sicily”.

In addition to a location change, the second season will also introduce a completely new cast.

Amongst the new names are Michael Imperioli, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Will Sharpe and Leo Woodall.

One star who will be returning, however, is Jennifer Coolidge. The actress, who played unstable wealthy woman Tanya McQuoid, is the only cast member from the first season confirmed to be making a comeback.

The White Lotus is a dark comedy drama which, in the first season, follows a group of visitors on holiday at a Hawaiian resort. The original cast featured Sydney Sweeney, Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario, Lukas Gage, Connie Britton, Steve Zahn and Jake Lacy.

Creator Mike White, who served as writer, director and executive producer on the first season, will return for the second outing.

In NME‘s five-star review of the first season, we wrote: “There is so much there, all the time, bubbling to the surface, and it would take an impatient viewer not to be seduced by it all.

“Rarely is there a moment where one of the guests isn’t unhappy or angry, confused or offended, and White manages to balance it all without the whole thing feeling false or like the worst parts of a soap opera. This, as many failed TV shows prove, is a Herculean effort. We should scoff them up while we can.”

Although no official release date has been announced, Variety reports that the second season, consisting of seven episodes, will arrive on HBO and Sky in October.