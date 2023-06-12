‘The White Lotus’ star Jennifer Coolidge could be getting her own spin-off

The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge could “absolutely” get her own spin-off series, according to the show’s creator.

Coolidge starred as Tanya McQuoid in the two seasons of the hit HBO show, the only character to carry over between both season one and two.

Tanya met her death at the end of season two, but creator Mike White has said that there is the possibility of a prequel series focusing on the character.

Advertisement

“I absolutely think that’s possible,” White told press at the Vivid Sydney Festival this weekend (June 10), as reported by Deadline.

“We were just talking about that. It’s a funny idea,” he added, discussing the potential joy of “making Jennifer 20 years younger” to become a younger version of Tanya.

“That would be fun too,” White added. “I think Jennifer’s like, ‘Sure, let’s do it!'”

Asked where she would like the theoretical series to be set, Coolidge responded: “Australia gets my vote.”

Elsewhere, Coolidge has said she hopes Tanya’s husband dies in a “meat-grinding machine” in The White Lotus season three.

Advertisement

Speaking to Variety, Coolidge explained that she hopes there’s some “comeuppance” for Greg in the next season. “My hope for Jon is that he’s not finished with Greg,” Coolidge said. “I hope there’s some comeuppance for evil Greg. I think he should, I don’t know, end up in a meat-grinding machine.”

The third season of The White Lotus is believed to be set in Thailand, after creator Mike White was reportedly scouting locations there. The first two seasons were set in Hawaii and Sicily respectively, with predominantly all-new ensemble casts in each.