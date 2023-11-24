‘The White Lotus’ stars Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall confirm off-screen relationship

The White Lotus season two stars Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall have confirmed that they are in a real-life relationship.

Following months of speculation, the pair were recently pictured kissing while taking a walk in the rain in New York City.

While both Fahy and Woodall have shared photos of each other on Instagram and commented “I love you” on each other’s posts, neither has publicly confirmed the relationship.

When Fahy was asked in January on Watch What Happens Live, she told host Andy Cohen, “Oh, I don’t kiss and tell. Come on, guys… For you, I’ll say sure. I’m just kidding, just because you wanted me to say it, so I said it.” She later added: “We’re friends.”

'White Lotus' Stars Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall Seal Off-Screen Relationship with a Kiss in NYC https://t.co/JxVVHsd7Qo — People (@people) November 22, 2023

Fahy and Woodall both starred in the second season of Mike White’s HBO black comedy drama, but were never on screen together as their storylines were unrelated.

Fahy played Daphne, and unhappy housewife who struggles to keep up the pretence of a happy marriage with rich husband Cameron (Theo James) due to a history of infidelity. The finale heavily implied that Daphne cheated with Ethan (Will Sharpe) after learning that Ethan thought his wife Harper (Aubrey Plaza) slept with Cameron earlier in their Italian vacation.

Meanwhile, Woodall played Jack, Quentin’s (Tom Hollander) hired boy-toy who is tasked with distracting Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) so that Greg (Jon Gries) could have his wife Tanya murdered (Jennifer Coolidge) and subsequently steal her fortune.

Earlier this month, White teased that the upcoming third season of The White Lotus — which will be set in Thailand – will be “longer, bigger and crazier”.

“It’s going to be supersized White Lotus,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing… I’m super excited about the content of the season.”