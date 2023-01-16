‘The Wire’ actor Al Brown has died aged 83

Al Brown, who played Stan Valchek in HBO‘s legendary series The Wire, has died at the age of 83.

The news was confirmed by his daughter Jenny to TMZ, who report that Brown died in Las Vegas on Friday (January 13) after a battle with Alzheimer’s.

After a 30-year career in the US Air Force including two tours served in Vietnam, Brown got into acting in the mid-1990s, when he was in his fifties.

His most famous role came as Valchek in The Wire, appearing in all five seasons of the critically acclaimed show.

Elsewhere, he appeared in a host of TV shows including Law and Order SVU and The Hustler and appeared in a number of films including alongside Bruce Willis and Brad Pitt in Terry Gilliam’s 12 Monkeys.

Speaking of his career on his LinkedIn page, Brown wrote: “Have learned almost everything the hard way. But, have never quit or stopped trying. Believe “honor” is a way of life and should be cherished. Have always wanted to be an actor.”

He added: “Gave it up for family, the military, and obvious responsibilities for 30+ years. Back at it. Thank God for my TV Show The Wire!!!”

See a number of tributes to Brown online below.