‘The Wire’ actor Chris Clanton survives Baltimore shooting

Chris Clanton, best known for his role as Savino Bratton in The Wire, believed that he was going to die after a shooting in his native Baltimore left him injured.

35-year-old Clanton, whose character in the HBO crime drama was shot in its fifth season, received a bullet through his ear on April 29. The crime took place on on Eierman Avenue in north east Baltimore.

The actor does not believe that he was an intended target, and it is unclear what led to the shooting. Speaking with FOX45, as reported by The New York Post, Clanton said that he thought that he was going to die, and that the impact from the shot knocked him up against his car. “Now I can’t really hear out of this ear,” he told the station.

Advertisement

Police say an officer heard gunfire and responded to to the shooting. Clanton says it was officer’s quick response that saved his life.

“I’m pissed,” he said. “I’m pissed because it’s uncalled for. My son was not far from this incident. He was in the vicinity. Luckily, he didn’t see what happened.”

The Baltimore resident voiced his frustration at the level of gun violence in his city. “I’m from here, I love it,” he told FOX45. “But something has to change.”

Gun violence was a recurring theme in The Wire, which ran from 2002 to 2008 and starred Michael K. Williams, Dominic West and Idris Elba. Clanton’s character Savino was a recurring role in season five. The member of the Barksdale Organisation was shot by Williams’ Omar Little in an act of retaliation.