‘The Wire’ actor Michael K. Williams has died aged 54

RIP

By Ella Kemp
Michael K. Williams
Michael K. Williams (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

The Wire actor Michael K. Williams has died at the age of 54.

Williams was found in his home in Brooklyn, New York, today (September 6) by his nephew, according to the New York Post.

Drug paraphernalia was reportedly found in Williams’ apartment, but no cause of death has been officially confirmed yet.

“It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams,” the actor’s long-time representative Marianna Shafran told The Hollywood Reporter.

“They ask for your privacy while grieving this insurmountable loss.”

Michael K Williams
Michael K. Williams in ‘The Wire’ (Credit: HBO)

The actor was best known for his role as Omar Little in HBO series The Wire, which he first played in 2002 until 2008. Williams also played Albert “Chalky” White in Boardwalk Empire from 2010 to 2014.

Williams was nominated for an Emmy for his performance as Bobby McCray in Ava DuVernay’s Netflix limited series When They See Us. The last role before his death was in Lovecraft Country as Montrose Freeman, for which he is also currently nominated for an Emmy.

Tributes have started pouring in on social media, with American boxer Jamel Herring posting a picture of Williams and writing: “Rest in power, Michael K. Williams.”

Isiah Whitlock Jr., who starred as Melvin in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods and as Senator Clay Davis in The Wire alongside Williams, also paid his respects.

“Shocked and saddened by the death of Michael K Williams,” he wrote. “One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart. An amazing actor and soul. May you RIP. God bless.”

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn called Williams “one of the most talented actors around” in his tweet.

“Michael K Williams, in addition to being one of the most talented actors around, was also one of the kindest, sweetest, most gentle souls I’ve ever met. This is heartbreaking,” he wrote. “My thoughts are with all those who loved him.”

Read more tributes to Michael K. Williams below.

This is a developing story.

