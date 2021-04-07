‘The Wire’ creator David Simon calls Piers Morgan an “empty parasite”

The Wire creator David Simon has called Piers Morgan an “empty parasite” in a recent Twitter feud.

After Piers Morgan commented on the observations he made about Duchess Meghan Markle before his departure from Good Morning Britain, Simon replied: “In an ocean of talking-head sewage, what are the chances that the two most pouty and puckered assholes in broadcast television would ever swim through the brown, find each other, and discuss the events of the day?”

Morgan responded by saying that Simon spends his days “playing the vicious, horrible, illiberal liberal to appease [his] vile woke base.”

The former talk show host recalled meeting Simon at a panel in Cannes alongside Aaron Sorkin. He said: “Aaron [Sorkin] was a class act. You…not so much. Probably explains why The West Wing is so much better than The Wire.”

In response, Simon said: “Sorkin is swell and has gigs. I’m still working for Time Warner after a quarter century. You’re unemployed and if it was a Tijuana cathouse and you had a fistful of fifties, you still couldn’t get laid at TW or anywhere else over here. Not after that pratfall you did at CNN.”

“You’re a great writer but a repulsive human being,” Morgan added. “Aaron’s a better writer and a great guy. Be more like Aaron.”

To conclude their dispute, David Simon wrote back to Morgan, who had made a dig at the number of Twitter followers The Writer writer had.

“Yes, popularity on this platform is truly indicative of worth and mettle.” he said. “It’s a damn wonder you keep getting fired when actual journalism is required. Now go [hack] some poor girl’s cellphone and call that moral midgetry reporting, you empty parasite.”

Elsewhere, David Simon is tackling a new limited series for HBO about police corruption in Baltimore.