Netflix has released a new trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin – check it out above.

Set 1,200 years before events in The Witcher, this prequel series depicts the creation of the first prototype Witcher and events leading up to the Conjunction of the Spheres, when the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged into one.

The four-part series, led by showrunner and writer Declan de Barra (Iron Fist), stars Sophia Brown and Laurence O’Fuarain as Éile and Fjall respectively, two warriors estranged from their opposing clans. Michelle Yeoh also stars as Scian, a sword master and last of her tribe.

Other cast members include Mirren Mack, Lenny Henry, Minnie Driver, Francesca Mills, Zach Wyatt, Lizzie Annis and Huw Novelli.

The Witcher: Blood Origin is directed by Sarah O’Gorman and Vicky Jewson, with Lauren Hissrich, showrunner on The Witcher, serving as an executive producer.

Netflix recently announced Henry Cavill will step down from playing Geralt of Rivia following The Witcher’s third season, set to be released in summer next year. Liam Hemsworth, known for playing Gale in The Hunger Games, will take over the role in season four.

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for season,” Cavill said in a statement. “In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.

“Liam, good sir, this character has such wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you find.”

The Witcher: Blood Origin is scheduled to be released on December 25 on Netflix.