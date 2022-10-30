‘The Witcher’ fans plan to “boycott” show after major casting change

Fans of hit Netflix television show The Witcher have been reacting to news of a major new casting change that was announced yesterday (October 29).

Netflix released a statement saying that while series lead Henry Cavill would continue to play Geralt of Rivia in season three of the show, he would be stepping down for season four.

Netflix went on to reveal that Liam Hemsworth would be taking over from Cavill.

In a statement issued by Netflix, Cavill said: “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season four.

“In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.

“Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find,” he concluded.

Hemsworth also responded to the news in a statement, saying he was “over the moon” at the news.

“Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure”, Hemsworth said.

“Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”

Fans of the show have been reacting to the news online, with many unhappy at the casting change.

“Boycott The Witcher [someone] bring Henry back,” one fan wrote, while another said: “Alright we boycott The Witcher…Actually so livid.”

A third fan said: “[DON’T] REPLACE HIIM WITH LIAM HEMSWORTH. THIS IS RIDICULOUS! I will so boycott The Witcher if they really replace him. How can you replace him?”

You can see some more of the reaction here:

Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavil in the Witcher has to be the biggest fail in tv history — sam (@wxstedhymn) October 29, 2022

/// the fuck!!! DON'T REPLACE HENRY CAVILL! HE IS GERALT! HE KNOWS HIS CHARACTER MORE THAN ANYONE ELSE! DON,T REPLACE HIIM WITH LIAM HEMSWORTH. THIS IS RIDICULOUS! I will so boycott the witcher if they really replace him. How can you replace him ? He has the physic. —–» — 𝗗𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗔𝗹𝗿𝗮𝘂𝗻𝗲 (@Hiddentrue_) October 30, 2022

The Witcher fans watching Season 4 starring Liam Hemsworth instead of Henry Cavill: pic.twitter.com/0gYEzEvIev — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) October 29, 2022

A synopsis for the third series of the show reads: “As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.

“Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.

Alongside Cavill, The Witcher season three will see Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra return as Ciri and Yennefer respectively. New cast additions include Robbie Amell, Meng’er Zhang, Hugh Skinner and Christelle Elwin.