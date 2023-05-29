‘The Witcher’ has been renewed for a fifth season

The Witcher has been officially renewed by Netflix for a fifth season despite season three not having aired yet.

The news was confirmed by the show’s casting director Sophie Holland in an interview with Deadline. “We’re just about to start filming on season four with Liam Hemsworth and there will be a short gap then we go straight into season five,” she said.

The first instalment of season three of The Witcher is set to land on the streamer on June 29, with Henry Cavill’s very last episodes as Geralt available to watch slightly later on July 27. According to TotalFilm, the creative leads considered ending the series due to Cavill’s departure was raised, but decided against it because there were “too many stories to tell”.

When asked if she was “surprised” about Cavill’s departure from the role, Holland answered, “I probably won’t comment on that one. I’d love to, but I won’t.” She added, “I really look forward to seeing what Liam brings. He has a big fan base. Season four will be a nice mix of new characters and returning faces.”

Last month, Netflix released first look photos of Cavill as Geralt in his final season playing the character. Fans on social media were quick to lament the upcoming loss of Cavill from the show, with some saying it will “never be the same without him.” Some are also predicting this will be the show’s final season.

Speaking about taking over from Cavill, Hemsworth said last year: “As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure.

“Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”

The synopsis for the third series of the show reads: “As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.

“Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.”

Alongside Cavill, The Witcher season three will see Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra return as Ciri and Yennefer respectively. New cast additions include Robbie Amell, Meng’er Zhang, Hugh Skinner and Christelle Elwin.