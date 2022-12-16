Lauren Hissrich, executive producer and showrunner on Netflix fantasy series The Witcher, has responded to speculation around the reasons Henry Cavill recently stepped down from the show.

In October it was announced that Cavill, who has played lead character Geralt (a monster hunter with supernatural powers) for the series’ first two seasons, would be replaced by Liam Hemsworth after the already wrapped third season. “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” Cavill wrote on Instagram. “I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.”

Hissrich, who has been battling a fan backlash stirred up by rumours that Cavill left due to creative differences with the writing team, has now told fans to be patient – and that answers are coming.

“I do have a lot to say,” she said to NME in a recent interview to promote new prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin, “and I think that there’s a lot of, you know… we’ll obviously never get into exactly why Henry left, all of the reasons, but I can say it’s been a mutually respectful relationship… So please, please, please come back in six months when we can talk.”

Asked about the impact of the backlash on the new series, Hissrich denied that there’s more riding on Blood Origin‘s success when it is released later this month.

“There’s always been expectation with The Witcher!” she said. “When I think back to starting on the series five years ago, I think how sweet and naive I was… Has the expectation grown? Perhaps, but I’m not going to do my job any differently.”

This week also saw the news that Cavill will not be reprising his role as Superman in Warner Bros’ DC movies. It had previously been announced that he would be returning to the part he’s played in six titles so far, including standalone 2013 film Man Of Steel. The reversal will have no impact on his leaving The Witcher, Entertainment Weekly reported.

‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ will be released on Netflix on December 25