Netflix have confirmed that they’re currently developing a new anime film based on their fantasy epic The Witcher.

The first season of the new show, based on a series of fantasy novels and starring Henry Cavill, has been a massive success on the streaming service.

A second series of The Witcher has already been confirmed, and it seems Netflix are already working on spin-offs and additional stories in the Witcher universe: they’ve now announced that rumours of a new anime film based on the novels are true.

A tweet announcing the film, called The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, reveals that it will “take us back to a new threat facing the Continent.”

The team behind The Witcher will be working on the film alongside Legend of Korra makers Studio Mir.

The rumors are true, a new Witcher story is in the works! The anime film, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, will take us back to a new threat facing the Continent. Brought to you by the Witcher team @LHissrich and @BeauDeMayo, and Studio Mir the studio behind Legend of Korra. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 22, 2020

The Witcher arrived to huge praise upon its release last December, with one fan saying it “makes Game of Thrones look like two drunks fighting.”

There are clearly big plans for the franchise, too, with showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich telling NME that there will be countless follow-up series’ to the current first run of the show.

“I’ve been quoted saying seven and 20,” she said, “but basically, I will write this series as long as one: the source material holds out. But two: as long as audiences are interested in watching it.”

In a review of the first season of The Witcher, NME‘s Alex Flood called the show a “bloodthirsty, sex-obsessed fantasy to fill the Game Of Thrones-sized hole in your life.”

The review continues: “Fantasy setting, axe-swinging bloodbaths, mythical monsters, more nudity than a Love Island wrap party, tick-tick-tick-ta-hick. There’s a lighter, more cartoonish tone, as there would be when there’s so many exotic fantasy monsters and witchcraft flying about, and a strong comedy thread too, particularly in the form of Joey Batey’s fame-hungry minstrel Jaskier.”