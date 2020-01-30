News Film News

‘The Witcher’: ‘Nightmare of the Wolf’ will be a Vesemir origin story

It'll follow the character as he "begins his own journey as a witcher"

Will Richards
The Witcher (Picture: Katalin Vermes / Netflix)

Netflix have confirmed that the new anime film they’re developing that’s based on The Witcher will be a Vesemir origin story.

The first season of the new show, which is based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s series of fantasy novels and stars Henry Cavill, has been a massive success for the streaming service.

A second season of The Witcher has already been confirmed, and a separate animated film based on the series is also currently in the works.

Titled The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, a new Netflix synopsis for the movie reads: “Long before mentoring Geralt, Vesemir begins his own journey as a witcher after the mysterious Deglan claims him through the Law of Surprise.”

The synopsis confirms that the film will centre around Vesemir, who is Geralt of Rivia’s mentor and father figure.

 

A release date for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf has yet to be announced, with season two of The Witcher set to premiere on Netflix in 2021.

The Witcher arrived to huge praise upon its release last December, with one fan saying it “makes Game of Thrones look like two drunks fighting”.

There are clearly big plans for the wider Witcher franchise, too, as showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich told NME recently that further productions will follow on from the current first run of the show.

“I’ve been quoted saying seven and 20,” she said. “But basically, I will write this series as long as one: the source material holds out. But two: as long as audiences are interested in watching it.”

