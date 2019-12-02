The first reactions for Netflix‘s anticipated The Witcher series are in, and they have been pretty glowing so far.

A few people have been lucky enough to get a preview of the fantasy series, which stars Henry Cavill as monster hunter Geralt of Rivia.

Those who have seen the show have heaped big praise on its battle scenes, as well as the show’s pacing and Cavill’s performance.

“Plowed through the initial screeners for Netflix’s THE WITCHER, and I’ve gotta say: I’m quite liking it!” wrote one critic. “I’ll have more to say about it when the embargo drops, but it’s well-cast, smartly-structured, and nicely paced. Good, solid pulp-fantasy nonsense.”

“Watching the screeners for @witchernetflix. I’ll admit, as a huge fan of the books, I was a little worried, but @LHissrich has done a masterful job telling this story,” another added. “It also helps that the cast is amazing! And Henry Cavill, just … wow. #TheWitcher”.

Many have also compared the show to Game of Thrones, suggesting that The Witcher‘s fight scenes were far superior.

“The Fight Scenes In #Witcher WOW Makes #GameofThrones Fights Look Awful – Watching The Witcher Season 1 This Weekend,” one viewer wrote.

“Oh I will say this. The fight scenes in The Witcher make Game of Thrones fight scenes look like two drunks fighting outside a bar,” another added.

Meanwhile, a third said: “I have watched the first two episodes and I can say this : – the best sword fighting scene I have ever seen. – I have laughed and I have cried (twice already). Don’t be anxious, you have done a wonderful job. This show has a soul of its own. Can’t wait to savour the rest.”

The Witcher is based on the book series of the same name which has previously been adapted into a number of video games. It will be released on Netflix on December 20.