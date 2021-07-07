‘The Witcher’ prequel series adds Michelle Yeoh to the cast

Michelle Yeoh has been confirmed to join the cast for The Witcher: Blood Origin, the prequel to the hit 2019 Netflix series.

Based on the novels behind the popular video game franchise, The Witcher: Blood Origin will be a six-part limited series set in an elven world 1,200 years before the events of the Henry Cavill-starring series.

It will depict the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal “conjunction of the spheres”, a cataclysmic event crucial to The Witcher universe where “the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one”.

Yeoh will play the role of Scían, the skilled, sole descendant of a nomadic tribe of sword-elves who embarks on a quest to retrieve a sacred sword that was taken from her tribe by nefarious means.

The Malaysian actress joins Laurence O’Fuarain, who will lead the limited series as the warrior Fjall. Andrzej Sapkowski, author of the original Witcher novels, will serve as the creative consultant on the series.

Jodie Turner-Smith was originally slated to star in The Witcher: Blood Origin before exiting due to a scheduling conflict. A tentative release date for the prequel series has yet to be announced.

In September, Yeoh will star in two major theatrical releases: Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Simu Liu as the lead, and Gunpowder Milkshake, where she joins an ensemble cast of Karen Gillan, Angela Bassett, Lena Headey, and Carla Gugino.

Last month, Netflix provided a first-look teaser of The Witcher season 2, which reportedly finished production this year.

Meanwhile, the Witcher franchise continues to expand with a Pokemon Go-style mobile game due out later this month. The free-to-play The Witcher: Monster Slayer is out July 21.