‘The Witcher’ season 1 breaks Netflix viewing records

The Witcher has officially broken Netflix records for the viewing numbers on the first season.

The streaming service has revealed that 76 million accounts watched the show within the first four weeks of debuting, making it Netflix’s biggest opening season for a TV series so far.

The way Netflix calculates its viewing statistics has recently changed, now considering accounts that have watched at least two minutes of either an episode of a series or a film.

Advertisement

Previously, the platform counted accounts having watched 70% of an episode of a series or a feature film.

Explaining the new strategy to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix said: “Our new methodology is similar to the BBC iPlayer in their rankings based on ‘requests’ for the title, ‘most popular’ articles on The New York Times, which include those who opened the articles, and YouTube view counts.

“This way, short and long titles are treated equally, levelling the playing field for all types of our content including interactive content, which has no fixed length.”

Another popular show on the platform was stalker drama You, which reached over 54 million accounts during its first four weeks of release.

The Witcher was renewed for a second season before the first one had premiered, with the central trio of actors – Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra – all confirmed to return. A release date is yet to be announced.