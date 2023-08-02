‘The Witcher’ season four will feature “fan favourite” moment from the books

The Witcher actor Joey Batey has revealed a plot point in season four that’s a “fan favourite” moment from the books.

Batey returns as bard Jaskier in season three, part two of the Netflix show, which will be the last time fans get to see Henry Cavill in the role of Geralt Of Rivia.

In a new interview with Metro, Batey referenced a significant detail from the books that he said he’s looking forward to portraying in the show.

“I’m just glad that Jaskier’s still in it,” he joked, adding: “There’s a thing called the hanza, which I’m looking forward to exploring. It’s a bit of a fan-favourite moment I think.”

In The Witcher books written by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, Geralt’s company, or hanza, is a group of people that teams up to rescue Ciri. It’s made up of Dandelion, Milva, Cahir, Regis and Angoulême.

Alongside Cavill, the series stars Anya Chalotra as sorceress Yennefer Of Vengerberg and Freya Allan as Princess Ciri.

However, this is the last time Cavill will star in the series, after announcing his decision to leave in October 2022. The show is now set to move in a new direction for the already confirmed fourth and fifth seasons, with Liam Hemsworth stepping into Cavill’s role.

Speaking to Yahoo!, executive producer Tomek Baginski previously stated that fans of the books will recognise the story they have drawn from to explain Cavill’s departure.

“I don’t want to get too emotional, but it was a great journey to have Henry Cavill on this show and we will miss him,” he said.

“But, at the same time, we have a very, very good plan to introduce our new Geralt and our new vision for Geralt with Liam. Not going deeply into those ideas because this will be a huge spoiler, [but] it’s also very, very close to the meta ideas which are deeply embedded in the books, especially in book five.”

Baginski added: “It’s very lore accurate. It’s very close to what was set out in the books and I think this change will be quite flawless. But at the same time it will be a new Geralt, it will be a new face for this character and I think it will also be very, very exciting to see.”

Henry Cavill’s final scene in The Witcher, meanwhile, left fans feeling emotional.