‘The Witcher’ season three will give Henry Cavill “heroic sendoff” before Liam Hemsworth switch

The Witcher will give its leading man Henry Cavill a “heroic sendoff” at the end of season three when he leaves the Netflix show.

The action-packed fantasy series will be replacing Cavill for season four, with Liam Hemsworth stepping into the lead role of Geralt of Rivia. However, showrunner Lauren Hissrich maintains that the Superman star’s final turn as the titular monster hunter will be a fitting curtain call.

“Henry has given so much to the show and so we want to honour that appropriately,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “Geralt’s big turn is about giving up neutrality and doing anything that he has to do to get to Ciri. And to me, it’s the most heroic sendoff that we could have, even though it wasn’t written to be that.”

Teasing more details of the storyline for Cavill’s final run as Geralt, she added: “What is so interesting is that season three, to me, is the closest thing that we’ve done as a one-to-one adaptation of the books.

“Obviously, we can’t do every page, but [the book] Time of Contempt gave us so many big action events, plot points, defining character moments, huge reveals of a big bad. There’s so much to do that we were able to stick really, really closely with the books [sic].”

Speaking about a post-Cavill future, she added: “Geralt has a new mission in mind when we come back to him in season 4. He’s a slightly different Geralt than we expected. Now, by the way, that’s an understatement.”

Cavill revealed in October that he’d be stepping down as Geralt of Rivia after season three, with Liam Hemsworth taking over the role for season four. That news did not sit well with some fans, however. But, despite the backlash from some quarters of the fan community Cavill has maintained that Hemsworth is the man to take over the series

In a statement on the matter released via his own Instagram, Cavill wrote: “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for season four.

“In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.”

The Witcher seasons one and two are available to stream on Netflix now. The Witcher season three has a tentative release date of Summer 2023.