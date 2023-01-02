‘The Witcher’ season three may be split into two parts

Season three of The Witcher may need to be split into two parts.

Series creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has said in a new interview that she wouldn’t rule out such a move, owing to the fact that Hollywood is continuing to experience visual effects (VFX) challenges.

Due to the COVID pandemic and the heavy CGI post-production work that the fantasy series demanded, fans of The Witcher only got its season two premiere December 2021 – two years on from its season one debut.

Schmidt Hissrich told Collider that she anticipates at least seven more months of post-production before season three’s release, which might weigh in favour of splitting the season.

“We haven’t discussed that [splitting the season] yet, but at this point I think what we see happening across all sort of streamers, I wouldn’t rule it out,” said Schmidt Hissrich.

“I do think that, obviously, we don’t put anything out that we’re not incredibly proud of. So that dictates our entire launch date. And I think it’ll be interesting. Again, we have a way still a very long time, eight-ish months or so until Witcher season three comes out. So God willing, we get it all out at the same time. But who knows, we’ll see what happens.”

As Collider noted further, it wouldn’t be the first time that Netflix has split seasons due to practical challenges.

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities released episodes in pairs as part of a thematic build-up and the Duffer Brothers opted to split Stranger Things season four into two parts, in part to allow the VFX team time to complete work on the final episodes.

Meanwhile, Minnie Driver has said that she thinks viewers should be more accepting of Netflix‘s “amazing” decision to recast Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher.

The Good Will Hunting actor joined the fantasy franchise in its new prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origins.

Despite being a newcomer to The Witcher world, Driver has some thoughts on what’s been going on with the main show. Asked about Cavill being replaced by Liam Hemsworth, Driver said she thinks people need to be more accepting of the move.

“We come from this tradition of Doctor Who where the Doctor regenerates. I think we need to look at it far more like it’s amazing,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s an amazing person, it’s an amazing character, and we should have different people playing it.”

Cavill is set to hang up his amulet and silver sword after the third season of The Witcher airs in 2023. Hemsworth has already been booked and secured as his replacement, something that fans have found hard to stomach despite Cavill handing over the role to Hemsworth graciously.