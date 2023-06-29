‘The Witcher’ season three earns praise from critics who call it the show’s “best” so far

Spoilers ahead!

Reviews for season three of The Witcher are in, with some declaring it the show’s “best” season so far.

The season has sparked much interest from viewers – not least since it’s the last one that Henry Cavill will appear in. Taking to Instagram last October, Cavill revealed that he would be stepping down from his role in the show and “passing the torch” onto actor Liam Hemsworth.

Cavill wrote: “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4.

“In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.”

He concluded: “Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

Now, the reviews of the season are in, with many hailing it the show’s best so far and Cavill’s best performance of the show.

In a four-star review, The Guardian said: “The Witcher isn’t afraid to toss something weird, transgressive or disturbing into its mix… can the show cope without Henry Cavill? It will be painful, but The Witcher has enough going on for us to imagine life without him.”

The Verge added: “The producers of The Witcher have said the transition from Cavill to Hemsworth will be ‘quite flawless.’ But even still, this season is an important sendoff for this version of the character — and it’s setting up this version of Geralt with a major showdown to go out on. At the same time, this season is also a return of form of sorts, bringing The Witcher back to the things that make it unique — it’s funny, bloody, and sexy. There’s even a bath scene, which is as Witcher as it gets.”

In an A- review, Collider said it was the show’s “best” so far and added: “As far as swan songs go, Season 3 of The Witcher is an unexpectedly exceptional one for Cavill’s Geralt… While it might be easier to feel sad or dismayed about his departure, this most recent season of the series serves as the pinnacle of his time on the series and as a testament to just how much the titular witcher has grown.

“It’s a shame that Cavill won’t be present to see the show through to its conclusion, but given what Season 3 of The Witcher establishes in terms of mounting conflict, rich character growth and relationships, and phenomenal performances, there’s still plenty worth tuning in for into a fourth season and beyond.”

In another four star review, Empire magazine added: “With plotlines finally beginning to coalesce, this is the tightest, most action-packed season of The Witcher yet. It’s definitely still worth your coins, and your time.”

The official synopsis for season three reads: “As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture Ciri of Cintra, Geralt takes her into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.”

All eight episodes of the third season are available to stream on Netflix UK from Thursday (June 29) from 8am GMT.

Meanwhile, a fourth and fifth season of The Witcher has already been confirmed by Netflix, while the streamer previously launched its first live-action spin-off with the four-part limited series Blood Origin.