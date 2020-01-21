News

‘The Witcher’ showrunner responds to Mark Hamill casting rumours: “He’s always been of interest”

The full cast hasn't been confirmed for season 2 yet...

Ella Kemp
The Witcher Mark Hamill

Rumours surrounding Mark Hamill’s future casting in The Witcher have been addressed by showrunner Lauren Hissrich.

Following Hamill’s tweet when a fan considered him for a part on the show, Hissrich admitted he “has always been of interest” for a potential role, according to IGN.

“Mark has always been of interest to me and interest to the project,” Hissrich said. “We have not contacted his agent yet because we’re not casting the role quite yet, but that being said, I am loving what’s happening on the internet.

And I’m loving all of the fan reaction to it. Obviously, we’ve seen what a huge fanbase The Witcher has, and to add that to a Star Wars fanbase… it makes my mind explode a little bit.”

The Witcher was renewed for season 2 before the first batch of episodes had even aired.

“I’m so thrilled that before fans have even seen our first season, we are able to confirm that we’ll be returning to The Continent again to continue telling the stories of Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri,” said Hissrich last November.

Filming began early this year, setting a likely release date for season 2 in 2021. The trio of central actors – Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra – have all been confirmed to reprise their roles.

