‘The Witcher’ showrunner signs huge deal with Netflix

The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has signed a multi-year overall deal with Netflix.

As part of the deal (via Deadline), Schmidt Hissrich will write and produce scripted shows and other creative projects for the platform – while continuing to serve as showrunner and executive producer on The Witcher.

She also serves as executive producer on the upcoming prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin and anime series The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf.

Speaking about the deal, Schmidt Hissrich said: “I am so thrilled to have found my home at Netflix, and can’t wait to continue what’s been an incredibly fulfilling creative partnership.

“While my heart belongs to The Witcher franchise, I equally look forward to digging in on other exciting projects for their global audience in the years to come.”

Prior to The Witcher, Schmidt Hissrich was an executive producer on Marvel’s The Defenders and Daredevil for Netflix.

The second season of The Witcher, starring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, is set to release on Netflix December 17 following production delays caused by the coronavirus. The show is based on the popular series of books by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski.

The cast was recently announced for prequel spin-off The Witcher: Blood Origin, set 1,000 years before the main show, which includes Sir Lenny Henry, Michelle Yeoh, Dylan Moran, Laurence O’Fuarain, Sophia Brown, Nathaniel Curtis, Mirren Mack and more.

Meanwhile, olympian and gold medal winner Vitalina Batsarashkina was welcomed back to Russia earlier this month with a fitting tribute – a rendition of a classic song from The Witcher.

The 24-year-old athlete made headlines after winning the women’s 10m air pistol and 25m pistol categories at the Tokyo Olympics. Batsarashkina also nabbed a silver medal at the 10m air pistol mixed teams event.