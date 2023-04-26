‘The Witcher’ confirms third season premiere date, shares new teaser

Netflix has released a new teaser for the upcoming third season of The Witcher. Watch it above.

Season 3 of The Witcher will begin at the end of June, with the season being split into two parts by the streaming platform. The first five episodes of the new season will be available from June 29, with the remaining three following a month later on July 27, according to The Verge.

The third season of The Witcher will mark the final season to feature Henry Cavill in the lead role of Geralt. The actor announced his departure from the show in October 2022, although no official reason was given for him leaving the show.

“As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men,” Cavill wrote in a statement at the time.

The news was met with hostility by long-time fans of the show, who called upon Netflix to “replace the writers” instead of Cavill. They also speculated that on-set conflict with writers on the show were what lead to the actor’s departure – which was refuted by showrunner and executive producer Lauren Hissrich.

“We’ll obviously never get into exactly why Henry left, but I can say it’s been a mutually respectful relationship,” she said to NME in December 2022. In the show’s fourth season, which is already green-lit, the character of Geralt will instead be portrayed by Liam Hemsworth.