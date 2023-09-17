‘The Wonder Years’ reboot canceled after two sesaons

The Wonder Years reboot has been cancelled at ABC after just two seasons.

As confirmed via Variety, the show, which was a reboot of the 1988 original, will not return for a third season.

Based on the 1988 series of the same name, the new, reimagined show focussed on the lives of a Black middle-class family in Alabama in the late 1960s, in contrast to the white family depicted in the original series that first aired on ABC in March 1988.

Don Cheadle narrated the series as adult Dean Williams and was joined by Elisha “EJ” Williams (Dean Williams), Dulé Hill (Bill Williams), Saycon Sengbloh (Lillian Williams), Laura Kariuki (Kim Williams), Julian Lerner (Brad Hitman), Amari O’Neil (Cory Long) and Milan Ray (Keisa Clemmons).

The reboot was written and produced by Lee Daniels (Monster’s Ball, Precious, The Butler) alongside comedy veteran Saladin K. Patterson (The Big Bang Theory, Frasier) and Marc Velez, who heads up Lee Daniels Entertainment. Original series co-creator Neal Marlens was attached as a consultant.

It comes in a year where ABC have also canceled other shows including Big Sky, Alaska Daily and The Company You Keep.

As noted by Variety, ABC has yet to announce whether shows including The Rookie: Feds and Home Economics will be renewed, but it has confirmed a pilot for The Good Doctor spinoff, The Good Lawyer, which will starring Felicity Huffman and Kennedy McMann.

The cancellation comes amid a continuing uncertain time for Hollywood as the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes continue.

The SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild And American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) and the Writers Guild of America (WGA) are currently on the picket lines for the first dual Hollywood strike action since 1960. Their current dispute with television networks relates to issues over pay, working conditions and the threat posed to their jobs by unregulated AI.

Earlier this week, Margot Robbie became the latest actor to join workers on the picket line.