‘The Young And The Restless’ actor Billy Miller dies aged 43

Billy Miller, known for roles in US soaps The Young And The Restless and General Hospital, has died at the age of 43.

The actor’s death was confirmed by his manager on Sunday (September 17), on what would’ve been his 44th birthday. Miller died on Friday (September 15) in Austin, Texas.

A statement confirming his death (via Variety) read: “The actor was struggling with manic depression when he died.” A specific cause of death has not been released.

Miller had his breakthrough role on soap All My Children in 2007, where he played Richie Novak. In 2008, he moved over to The Young And The Restless to take over the role of Billy Abbott.

During his time on The Young And The Restless between 2008 and 2014, Miller earned three Daytime Emmys, including Outstanding Supporting Actor and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

In 2014, the actor joined General Hospital, where he played the roles of Jason Morgan and Drew Cain. He also appeared in four episodes of Suits as Marcus Specter.

His other credits include appearances on Ray Donovan, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Justified, Truth Be Told and Ringer.

Eileen Davidson, who starred opposite Miller in The Young And The Restless, paid tribute in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I’m so sad to hear of Billy Miller’s passing,” she wrote.

I'm so sad to hear of Billy Miller's passing. His infectious charm and warmth left lasting impressions on all of us who were lucky enough to have him in our lives. Im gonna miss that mischievous smile. Love you Billy. pic.twitter.com/kTnML9Zxlw — Eileen Davidson (@eileen_davidson) September 17, 2023

“His infectious charm and warmth left many lasting impressions on all of us who were lucky enough to have him in our lives. I’m gonna miss that mischievous smile. Love you Billy.”

His fellow co-star Sean Kanan wrote: “Shocked and saddened to hear that Billy Miller is no longer with us. He was a terrific actor and always kind when we would see each other. I pray that his family and friends find comfort and peace during this unimaginably difficult time.”

