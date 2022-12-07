Theo James was shocked by “ginormous” prosthetic penis on ‘The White Lotus’

Theo James has revealed that he used a prosthetic penis during his nude scene in The White Lotus.

In the first episode of the HBO show’s second season, James, who plays the role of Cameron, strips down in the bathroom in front of his mate Ethan’s wife Harper (Aubrey Plaza) as he changes into a swimsuit.

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, James explained that a prosthetic penis was used for the scene: “You go into these things and you have a conversation with the director and the producers and they go, ‘OK, for this, we’re going to use a prosthetic. We’re going to use something.’ And you say, ‘OK, that sounds good.’”

Advertisement

The actor said that he told the show’s make-up designer that he didn’t want the penis to become the focus of the scene.

“I said, ‘Honestly, I just don’t want it to be distracting,’” James said. “He needs to be a regular Joe, because the scene is not about the pee-pee. It’s about the power play and sex. It’s about whether he did it deliberately or whether it was an accident and what that means. She [the make-up designer] says, ‘I got you.’

“We get to set and she’s got like a hammer or something. It’s bigger than that, it’s like she stole it off a donkey in a field. The thing is ginormous. Me and the director Mike White are sitting there going, ‘Is that average, is it?’ We’re like calling our respective partners, going ‘I’m so sorry.’”

James said the prosthetic was around “nine inches flaccid and four inches wide”.

The finale of The White Lotus season two is set to air this Sunday (December 11) on HBO in the US. A third season is already in development, which will take place in a new location.

Advertisement

In a five-star review of the second season, NME wrote: “This isn’t a show you should second-guess too much, but White drops hints that future episodes could explore issues of sexual content and sexual experimentation as well as white (and white-passing) privilege. One thing that’s not in doubt: The White Lotus is still laugh-out-loud funny.”