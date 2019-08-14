TheOAisReal: The OA fans launch new campaign to save cult Netflix show

"Netflix don't you see your mistake, is basically an inspiration?"

Fans of The OA have launched a passionate campaign to save the cult Netflix show, after it was confirmed that it won’t be returning for a third season.

The mind-bending mystery thriller, which stars Britt Marling and Jason Isaacs, was axed at the beginning of August despite being hailed as one of Netflix’s most innovative offerings to date.

While the announcement sparked instant dismay from fans, some began speculating that the show’s scrapping was actually within the meta-universe of The OA. In turn, this would mean that Netflix wasn’t making its announcement in our reality – it’s part of the fourth-wall-breaking second season.

But as Netflix’s silence begins to grow, fans are beginning to come to terms with its actual cancellation – marking the start of a new campaign to secure a third series.

The #OAisReal campaign has topped trends across social media, as fans share a wide variety of their own OA inspired artworks and photos to demand a conclusion to the show.

“More art for The OA, Netflix don’t you see your mistake, is basically a inspiration,” wrote one fan.

Another said: “Easily the best show on Netflix. The story needs to be finished.”

Announcing the show’s cancellation earlier this month, Netflix’s Cindy Holland said: “We are incredibly proud of the 16 mesmerising chapters of The OA, and are grateful to Brit and Zal for sharing their audacious vision and for realising it through their incredible artistry.

“We look forward to working with them again in the future, in this and perhaps many other dimensions.”