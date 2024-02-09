There’s a new ‘Game Of Thrones’ spin-off series in the works

HBO is developing a new Game Of Thrones spin-off series that will be set before the events of House Of The Dragon.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network is now moving ahead with its long-discussed Aegon’s Conquest idea.

The outlet reports that HBO is partnering with Mattson Tomlin, who did uncredited work on Matt Reeves’ The Batman and is co-writing its upcoming sequel The Batman Part II. He also wrote the Keanu Reeves action comic adaptation BRZRKR and an animated Terminator series which he is also showrunning for Netflix.

Aegon’s Conquest serves as a direct prequel to House Of The Dragon. The story follows invader Aegon Targaryen, who conquered the continent of Westeros with his sister wives, Rhaenys and Visenya, and their dragons.

One source told THR that the project will be taking a “back to basics” approach to George R.R. Martin’s fantasy universe. Variety previously reported that HBO were having discussions about an Aegon’s Conquest series early last year.

Since the main Game Of Thrones series concluded in 2019, various prequels (and one sequel idea) have been put into development, although some are considered no longer active.

So far, the franchise has only greenlit two additional series: House Of The Dragon, which will debut its second season this summer, and A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, which starts production this year and is based on Martin’s Dunk And Egg novellas.

Back in January, Martin revealed that he is also working on number of animated projects with HBO, all of which would be set in the world of A Song Of Ice And Fire.

“None of them have been greenlit yet, but I think we are getting close to taking the next step with a couple of them,” he wrote on his blog.