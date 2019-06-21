There’s going to be a ‘Riverdale’ tribute episode to Luke Perry

'In Memoriam'

A season four episode of Riverdale will pay tribute to the late Luke Perry, it has been confirmed.

The show’s creator, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, took to Twitter earlier this week to say that the episode, called ‘In Memoriam’, will honour the star, 52, who died from a heart attack in March.

“Probably the most important episode of #Riverdale we’ll do this year, if not ever. A tribute to our fallen friend. Thankful for this opportunity to honour Luke & Fred,” Aguirre-Sacasa wrote.

Perry played Archie’s father Fred Andrews in the American teen drama. His last scene, in season three finale episode ‘Fear the Reaper’, saw Fred console his son after his Archie delivered a fatal blow to Randy in boxing match.

Aguirre-Sacasa previously said that the show would address Perry’s death in an upcoming episode.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

The Riverdale creator said in March that Perry “was, is, and will always be a big part of Riverdale” and revealed that there are still a small number of Riverdale episodes featuring Perry’s character which have yet to air.

“We’re kind of a family and when a loss like this happens, you carry it always,” he said. “It changes and it hopefully becomes a little less painful as time goes by, but you’re changed.

“His spirit – which was so generous and wise and vivacious – we hope will infuse every episode, so in my mind, every episode for the rest of time on Riverdale will have a bit of Luke in it.”