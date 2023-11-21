These are the best forgotten TV shows of all time, according to fans

Fans have shared some of the best TV shows which have “dropped out of the public consciousness”, citing the likes of ER and Ally McBeal.

In a thread started by Timofee_ on the television subreddit, fans were asked to name their favourite TV shows which have seemingly faded from discussion through time.

“Plenty of candidates but the most surprising one to me is Everybody Hates Chris,” the original post read. “As an entertaining 20 minute comedy, and given that many of its contemporaries (Office, 30 Rock, My Name Is Earl) retain a lot of fans. I can’t remember the last time I saw someone mention Everybody Hates Chris.”

The thread has since received over 400 comments, with one of the most upvoted commenting on the impact of ER, which ran for 15 seasons between 1994 to 2009.

“ER was huge back in the day, but I can’t remember the last time I saw someone actually talk about it – besides as a stepping stone in George Clooney’s career,” a comment read.

Other popular picks include Ally McBeal created by David E. Kelley, alongside his other shows like Boston Public and LA Law.

In a post referring to Ugly Betty, which came to an end in 2010 after four seasons, a user wrote: “I remember lots of chatter about the first two seasons, then two years later it was cancelled.”

Other posts refer to legal drama JAG, which ran for ten seasons between 1995 and 2005, and US sitcom Mad About You starring Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt.

Recently, Netflix axed five shows in one swoop, including Shadow And Bone, Glamorous, Agent Elvis, Farzar, and Captain Fall.

Following the show’s cancellation, fans have campaigned for Shadow And Bone to be picked up by another streaming service, with a petition amassing over 120,000 signatures.