These are the top 10 Netflix UK shows today

Bodies starring Stephen Graham has topped the Netflix UK charts this week.

On Thursday (November 2), the crime thriller series was the most popular TV show on the streaming service in the UK. Based on the DC graphic novel, it follows four detectives across four different time periods as they attempt to solve a murder.

The second most popular is Get Gotti, a documentary series which follows the FBI’s battle to bring down infamous mob moss John Gotti.

Other shows in the top ten include Beckham, Mike Flanagan’s The Fall Of The House Of Usher and BBC documentary series Conviction. You can check out the full list below.

Friends has reappeared on the chart following the death of Chandler Bing actor Matthew Perry, who died aged 54 on Saturday (October 28).

His Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox paid tribute in a joint statement, saying they were “utterly devastated”.

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss,” the statement read. “In time we will say more, as and when we are able.

“For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

