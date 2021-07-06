These classic shows are leaving Netflix UK this month

A number of classic comedy shows will be leaving Netflix UK this month – scroll down for the full list of titles.

Many shows from the BBC archives have just expired or will soon no longer be available to watch on the streaming platform, as well as Channel 4‘s Friday Night Dinner, according to What’s On Netflix.

Last week, Extras, Fawlty Towers and The Office UK all left Netflix – while the US remake of The Office joined the streaming platform earlier in the year.

Advertisement

Today (July 6) Dinner Ladies and The Vicar Of Dibley are no longer available to view, while the latter is currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Here’s the full list of classic comedy titles leaving Netflix in July:

Extras – BBC – July 1

Fawlty Towers – BBC – July 1

Harry Enfield And Chums – BBC – July 1

Harry Enfield Presents – BBC – July 1

The Office UK – BBC – July 1

Spaced – Channel 4 – July 2

Absolutely Fabulous – BBC – July 6

Dinnerladies – BBC – July 6

The Vicar Of Dibley – July 6

Bottom – BBC – July 14

Only Fools And Horses – BBC – July 14

I’m Alan Partridge – BBC – July 15

Top Gear – BBC – July 15

Friday Night Dinner – Channel 4 – August 1

In other BBC news, the broadcaster recently defended their new logo, after many criticised the minimal changes online.

“We are simply using our own font – which we own the intellectual rights to – to tidy up the blocks when we update content or BBC products,” they said in a statement.

“It would be wrong to suggest that the costs of the design of the blocks was significant.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Netflix UK has revealed its full list of new releases for July 2021 – see every film and TV show landing on the streaming service here.