These hit Netflix shows won’t be returning this year after all

Netflix has revealed the series set to air on the platform in 2024, and there are some highly anticipated shows not included on the list.

Due to various reasons, including the writers and actors strikes which took place last year, many projects have been delayed and their release dates pushed back.

One series to be expected no earlier than 2025 is the fifth and final season of Stranger Things. One of Netflix’s flagship shows, the final season of the sci-fi drama is keenly awaited by fans. It’s almost two years since the release of its latest season, which came out in May 2022.

Production on season five began earlier this month, but it won’t be released until at least next year.

Also left off the list is the platform’s most popular series, Wednesday. The second season of The Addams Family spin-off starring Jenna Ortega won’t begin production until late April, meaning it won’t be included in this year’s releases.

Other series not releasing any new instalments this year include the third season of comedy-drama Ginny & Georgia, Sweet Magnolias, and Virgin River, which isn’t scheduled to start filming its sixth season until the spring.

The second season of mystery thriller The Watcher, starring Naomi Watts, Jennifer Coolidge and Richard Kind among other big names, isn’t scheduled for a 2024 release either, despite being renewed for another season back in November 2022.

But there are plenty of new episodes of some popular television series to look forward to in 2024, with the return of Squid Game, a fourth season of Emily In Paris, and the third instalment in the historical romance series, Bridgerton, which is set to focus on the character of Colin.

Last month, Ortega teased some details about the second series of Wednesday.