This addictive Netflix show is making people’s return to work even harder

"Starting the night before going back to work was not a good idea"

By Adam Starkey
Fool Me Once
Michelle Keegan in 'Fool Me Once'. CREDIT: Netflix

Viewers have praised Netflix series Fool Me Once as “brilliant” – despite the disruption it’s causing to some people’s work schedules.

Based on the Harlan Coben novel of the same name, the eight-part thriller series follows ex-soldier Maya (Michelle Keegan) who spots her murdered husband Joe (Richard Armitage) on a secret nanny cam placed within her home.

A synopsis reads: “When ex-soldier Maya sees her murdered husband on a secret nanny cam, she uncovers a deadly conspiracy that stretches deep into the past.”

Alongside Keegan and Armitage, the show’s cast includes Adeel Akhtar, Joanna Lumley, Emmett J. Scanlan and Dino Fetscher.

After all eight episodes arrived on Netflix on January 1, some people have found it to be a significant obstacle in returning to work following the Christmas break.

“No YOU were up to 3am binge watching #FoolMeOnce the night before you were due back at work this morning,” one viewer wrote on X.

Another added: “5 episodes deep into #FoolMeOnce and questioning whether I really need a job and could call in sick for work tomorrow as I need to finish it!! I am HOOKED.”

“OK starting Fool Me Once the night before going back to work was not a good idea,” another wrote. You can check out more anguish below.

Fool Me Once is the third British TV adaptation of Coben’s work under his ongoing deal with Netflix, following 2020’s The Stranger and Stay Close starring James Nesbitt. Coben has served as an executive producer on all the projects.

Recently, Netflix revealed The Night Agent was the most-watched show in the first half of 2023, followed by Ginny & Georgia, The Glory and Wednesday starring Jenna Ortega.

Fool Me Once is available to stream on Netflix.

