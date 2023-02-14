This classic Netflix sitcom is leaving the streamer next month

Arrested Development is set to leave Netflix next month.

All five seasons of the hit American sitcom – including the the two that were specifically produced for Netflix – will depart the streamer on March 15.

Created by Mitchell Hurwitz, Arrested Development originally ran from 2003 to 2006 on Fox, before being cancelled after its third season. The show was then revived in 2013 by Netflix for a fourth season, with the entire cast returning.

Arrested Development was one of the streamer’s very first original programmes, coming the same year as the first season of House of Cards. A fifth season of the sitcom, which was split into two parts, arrived in 2018 and 2019.

The Fox seasons of the show are currently available to stream on Hulu, but it remains unclear if the streamer will also become the home of the revival seasons.

This will mark the first time Netflix has removed an original series from the platform.

Arrested Development starred Jason Bateman as Michael Bluth, a level-headed son who takes on his rich and dysfunctional family’s affairs after his father George Bluth (Jeffrey Tambor) is imprisoned. The ensemble cast also included Portia de Rossi, Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Alia Shawkat, Tony Hale, David Cross, the late Jessica Walter, and Ron Howard as the narrator.

March 2021 saw the passing of Walter, with her Arrested Development co-stars and many others from Hollywood paying tribute to the iconic Lucille Bluth actor.

Her daughter, Brooke Bowman, said in a statement at the time: “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica.

“A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off. While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre.”