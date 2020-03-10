‘This Country’: Who is the secret A-lister playing Kurtan’s nan?

This Country left fans perplexed as a secret A-lister made a cameo in last night’s episode.

The BBC Three mockumentary series from Daisy May and Charlie Cooper returned for season three last month, and finally teased a crucial character.

Kurtan (Charlie Cooper) lives with his nan for years, who finally made an appearance on the show – but with her face blurred out.

Nan stormed out the house to scorn filmmakers for shooting the area, with Kerry then adding, “You know you can’t use that, don’t you? Because she doesn’t want to be in the documentary.”

Kurtan’s Nan is credited as Elvira Presley in the episode’s end credits, keeping the anonymity even further.

Fans have guessed Julie Walters, Emma Thompson and Maxine Peake, while putting Tilda Swinton forward as the most likely answer.

BBC Three has remained determined to keep the mystery alive. “And no, we’re not telling you who Kurtan’s nan is,” they tweeted.

And no, we’re not telling you who Kurtan’s nan is. #ThisCountry — BBC Three (@bbcthree) March 10, 2020

Adding to the mystery, This Country director Tom George said the mystery star was “not from England” and had flown in especially to film the cameo. George added that the star has a “very creative partner”.

Kurtan’s nan. Loving the guesses so far but haven’t seen the right name yet. So a few clues:

– They’re not from England

– They flew in especially to do it

– We had NEVER met them before the day

– They have a very creative partner

🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔#ThisCountry — Tom George (@tomgeorgefilm) March 10, 2020

Producer Simon Mayhew-Archer also revealed that the episode had another secret cameo in the form of The Office‘s Mackenzie Crook – who appeared in old VHS footage as Kurtan’s dead half brother Ray.

This Country is streaming on BBC iPlayer now.