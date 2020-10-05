This Country star Daisy May Cooper has made a startling discovery about one of her ancestors.

The co-creator and star of the BBC mockumentary revealed on Instagram that she is descended from Mary Wade, the youngest convict aboard the Lady Juliana ship, which transported prisoners from Britain to Australia in the 18th Century.

Sharing a picture of Wade on her Instagram page, Daisy explained: “Have just found out that [brother Charlie] and I are desendants [sic] of this nutter ‘mary wade’ youngest female highway robber to be sent to austraila [sic] at 13.”

She then joked: “At 13 I was sent to the headmasters office for drawing a giant cock with jizz coming out of it on a picture of Abraham Lincoln in a year 8 history book. Coincidence? I think not.”

Daisy and brother Charlie are known for amusing fans on their social media pages, with the latter last week sharing random pictures of himself with an alpaca.

Providing no context, Charlie captioned one picture of himself walking the animal down a street: “Don’t ask”.

Meanwhile, earlier this month Daisy revealed that she had named her newborn son after late friend and This Country co-star Michael Sleggs, who passed away last year.

“Lots of you have been asking what the bubbas name is,” she said. “We have named him Jack Michael Weston. The middle name Michael after our dear friend Michael Sleggs who we lost last year. May the spirit of sluggs live on!”

This Country ran for three series after debuting in 2017, and came to an end earlier this year. It starred the Cooper siblings as cousins Kerry and Lee ‘Kurtan’ Mucklowe.