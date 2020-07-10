‘This Country’: Daisy May Cooper to join dad Paul on ‘Celebrity Gogglebox’

Daisy May Cooper and her father Paul are to join Celebrity Googlebox tonight (July 10).

The actors, who star as father and daughter Kerry and Martin Mucklowe in the BBC comedy This Country, are the latest famous faces added to the Channel 4 show’s line-up.

Metro reports that the pair will comment on shows including Celebrity MasterChef, Ramsay’s 24 Hours To Hell And Back, and news items broadcast on Channel 4 and ITV.

Daisy May Cooper and her father Paul to appear on Celebrity Goggleboxhttps://t.co/N1ZXiAiOvK pic.twitter.com/fnwYN91NDA — BelTel Entertainment (@BelTel_Ent) July 10, 2020

Advertisement

The current series of Celebrity Googlebox has a host of stars including former EastEnders actor/Spandau Ballet musician Martin Kemp with his Capital Radio presenter son, Roman; This Morning presenters Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes; YouTube stars KSI and SX; and BBC Radio 1 presenter Nick Grimshaw with his niece, Liv.

This Country wrapped its third and final season earlier this year. The decision to end Cooper and her brother Charlie’s comedy was in part influenced by the death of their co-star, Michael Sleggs, who portrayed Slugs.

Speaking to NME about the loss, Daisy said thing “didn’t feel the same” after Sleggs’ passing. “He was such an integral part of the show, and it just felt like a massive void without his presence.”

But not all hopes for This Country in another medium were dashed. Daisy added to NME that her character, Kerry, and her on-screen cousin, Kurtan (played by Charlie), could be ripe for their big screen debut.

Advertisement

She pointed to the upcoming film version of People Just Do Nothing – BBC Three’s other runaway mockumentary hit of recent years.

“That’ll be the test!” she said. “If that makes loads of dosh, then we’ll definitely do a film! If it doesn’t, then we definitely won’t.”