‘This Country’ star Michael Sleggs to be honoured in upcoming final series

BBC Three actor Michael Sleggs will be honoured in the first episode of the upcoming third and final season of This Country.

Sleggs passed away last July. The actor played Michael “Slugs” Slugette in the Cotswolds-based comedy.

The show, created by siblings Daisy May and Charlie Cooper gave Sleggs a role in the show after years of friendship, and have named the first episode of season three “A Letter From Slugs” after him.

Advertisement

This Country focuses on Kerry and Lee “Kurtan” Mucklowe, two cousins, and their lives and friends and family.

Discussing the upcoming new episodes at a screening of This Country in Cirencester, the Coopers’ hometown, Daisy spoke of Michael’s legacy.

“Michael was always a kind of misfit in Cirencester,” she said. “He was plagued with health problems, but he had a wicked sense of humour. He was a pain in the arse a lot of the time, but we just adored him.”

On the gesture to remember their friend, Charlie said: “It was so difficult. I think we always wanted to include him and I know he wanted to be included.

“It was really tough filming those scenes but we had to be truthful to that character and the storyline.

Advertisement

“I genuinely don’t think this show would have been half as popular or successful if it hadn’t been for Michael.”