‘This Country’ star Charlie Cooper shares image of pet alpaca

This Country star Charlie Cooper has baffled fans by sharing pictures with an alpaca on his Instagram page.

The actor and writer, who created and starred with sister Daisy May Cooper in the hit BBC comedy series, posted the random pictures with no context.

Sharing one of himself walking down the street with the alpaca, Cooper captioned the picture: “Don’t ask”.

In another he poses in a selfie with the animal, accompanied by the words “pt.2”.

Meanwhile, Daisy revealed earlier this month that she had named her new-born son after her late friend and co-star Michael Sleggs.

“Lots of you have been asking what the bubbas name is,” she explained. “We have named him Jack Michael Weston. The middle name Michael after our dear friend Michael Sleggs who we lost last year. May the spirit of sluggs live on!”

Following the death of Sleggs last year, Charlie paid tribute on Twitter, writing: “We are completely heartbroken. Michael was utterly unique. He was kind, he was caring, he was loving. One of the most considerate generous and gentle friends you could ever wish for and funny- f*** me he was funny.

“Despite everything that Michael had been through in his life, he was never bitter or self pitying. He just brought pure joy to everything and everyone. Just being in his company made you happy to be alive.”

He added: “One of Michael’s favourite films was the Muppet Christmas Carol and he would always joke that he was Tiny Tim so it only seems fitting to quote Kermit the frog- ‘It’s all right, children. Life is made up of meetings and partings. That is the way of it. I am sure that we shall never forget Tiny Tim, or this first parting that there was among us’. Michael you will be so so missed.”

This Country, which starred the siblings as cousins Kerry and Lee ‘Kurtan’ Mucklowe, ran for three series before coming to an end in March this year.