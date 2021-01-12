This Country star Daisy May Cooper has apologised for using insensitive language in an Instagram post.

The actor and co-creator of the sitcom had posted two selfies on her social media account documenting her postpartum weight loss, explaining her experience with a keto diet.

In the comments on the post, she described the two side-by-side photos saying that she looks “like a midget on the right”.

“Forgive the shite mirrors and grey bra and the fact im not standing in the same position so I look like a midget on the right…” the caption on the now-deleted post began, per The Mirror.

“And don’t panic… im not going to be promoting any s**t weightloss dvds or products. Pic on the right taken 1st of Jan. Be grateful for any keto tips, only diet I’ve ever really enjoyed.”

Fans responded to Cooper’s post explaining the negative connotations of the word “midget”.

The Little People of America Charity describes the word as something “created as a label used to refer to people of short stature who were on public display for curiosity and sport.”

The charity also explained that the word is considered “a derogatory slur” today.

In a separate post on her story, Cooper wrote: “I should know better and I’m extremely sorry. Thankyou so much to everyone who called me out on it. Love you all.”

Elsewhere, Daisy May Cooper announced last year that she’s currently working on a new, “completely different” comedy with her brother and This Country co-star Charlie Cooper.

“It’s a period thing so it couldn’t be more different from This Country but it’s funny,” she said.