This Country star Daisy May Cooper has responded to criticism that was levelled at her appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox.

A user on Twitter said: “Watching #celebritygooglebox and daisey [sic] may cooper looks like a TROLL.”

In response, Cooper reposted the tweet on her Instagram account as part of a video in which she dances to Cyndi Lauper’s ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’ with the word “girls” replaced with “trolls”.

Advertisement

In the caption, Cooper wrote: “Haters gonna hate but I’m gonna carry on Letting my hooters swing.”

Watch the video below:

Cooper appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox last week (July 10) alongside her father Paul — who starred together as daughter and father Kerry and Martin Mucklowe on This Country.

This Country wrapped its third and final season earlier this year. The decision to end the show, co-created by Cooper and her brother Charlie, was in part influenced by the death of their co-star and friend Michael Sleggs, who portrayed Slugs on the show.

Speaking to NME about the loss, Daisy said things “didn’t feel the same” after Sleggs’ passing. “He was such an integral part of the show, and it just felt like a massive void without his presence.”

Advertisement

The possibility of a This Country film, however, wasn’t ruled out. “If that makes loads of dosh, then we’ll definitely do a film! If it doesn’t, then we definitely won’t.”

All three seasons of This Country are currently streaming on BBC iPlayer.