Charlie and Daisy May Cooper’s dad has said that the acting duo “won’t fight” now that they have both won a BAFTA.

Paul Cooper appeared in This Country as Kerry’s villainous on screen dad Paul Mucklowe. He accepted his son’s BAFTA for Best Male Performance in a Comedy Programme on his behalf on Sunday (June 6).

“They’ve got one each now so there won’t be any more fighting,” Cooper told The Metro. He also revealed the reason for his son being absent from the awards.

“To be perfectly honest Charlie did not think he had a hope in hell and was just very pleased to be nominated,” he told BBC Radio Gloucestershire, as reported by Gloucestershire Live.

“He was on holiday, camping with his girlfriend in Wales. You go thinking that because he’s been nominated that is everything and anything else is a bonus.”

On breaking the news to his son, he said: “I just texted him and he said, ‘What, no, you are kidding.'”

Daisy May Cooper received the BAFTA for Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme for This Country in 2018.

The actress will next be appearing in BBC comedy drama Cash Carraway. In a statement obtained by British Comedy Guide, playwright Cash Carraway said: “The show is about a brash yet intelligent working-class single mum who not only lives in extreme inner-city poverty but a state of ridicule and humiliation as she attempts to improve her life.”

Since the show finished in 2020, a US remake has been in the works from the creators of Sex and the City and The Office. The first trailer for the show, called Welcome to Flatch arrived in May. The show is set to launch in early 2022.