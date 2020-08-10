This Country stars Daisy May and Charlie Cooper are working on a new comedy series together.

Speaking on Kate Thornton’s White Wine Question Time podcast, Daisy revealed that she and her brother are already part-way through writing the follow-up to their acclaimed BBC Three mockumentary.

“Charlie and I have just started writing our new thing,” Cooper said. “It’s a period thing so it couldn’t be more different from This Country but it’s funny.”

She added: “It’s just been brilliant actually writing for different characters. With This Country, we couldn’t kind of write names for famous actors, it would have to be unknown so it’s actually quite funny to have an actor in mind and be able to write a part for him specifically.

Cooper added that she and Charlie are in the “very early days” of writing the new series, “but we are enjoying it”.

The third and final series of This Country aired on the BBC earlier this year. Speaking to NME in an interview around the series, Daisy said that filming the final instalment of the show “didn’t feel the same” following the tragic death of the show’s star Michael Sleggs, who played Slugs.

“He was such an integral part of the show, and it just felt like a massive void without his presence,” Daisy said.

Cooper also recently hit back at trolls who criticised her appearance on a recent episode of Celebrity Gogglebox.

Upon the show airing, a Twitter user wrote: “Watching #celebritygooglebox and daisey [sic] may cooper looks like a TROLL.” Cooper then reposted the tweet on her Instagram account, dancing along to Cyndi Lauper’s ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’ with the word “girls” replaced with “trolls”.

In the caption, Cooper added: “Haters gonna hate but I’m gonna carry on Letting my hooters swing.”