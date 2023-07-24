This is the best TV show of the past 25 years, according to Rotten Tomatoes

Breaking Bad has been crowned the best TV show of the past 25 years on a list compiled by Rotten Tomatoes.

To mark its 25th anniversary, the website asked approved critics to rank their top five TV shows released in the last 25 years. The votes were then tallied and compiled into a top 25 list.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Breaking Bad came out victorious, beating runner-ups The Sopranos and The Wire in second and third place respectively. Mad Men and Succession complete the top five, with the latter coming to an end this year with its fourth season.

Advertisement

Despite its controversial last season, Game Of Thrones finished in seventh place – placing ahead of shows like Lost, Fleabag and Atlanta.

You can check out the entire top 25 below.

1. Breaking Bad

2. The Sopranos

3. The Wire

4. Mad Men

5. Succession

6. The Leftovers

7. Game Of Thrones

8. Twin Peaks: The Return

9. Lost

10. Six Feet Under

11. Fleabag

12. Ted Lasso

13. Better Call Saul

14. BoJack Horseman

15. Curb Your Enthusiasm

16. Atlanta

17. Stranger Things

18. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

19. The Office US

20. The West Wing

21. The Americans

22. Parks and Recreation

23. Arrested Development

24. Watchmen

25. Chernobyl

A list was also compiled running down the top 25 movies from the past 25 years, where Mad Max: Fury Road claimed the top spot. This was followed by Parasite, David Lynch’s Mulholland Dr., The Dark Knight and Portrait Of A Lady On Fire.

Breaking Bad actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul recently made cameo appearances in It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, where they played fictional versions of themselves.

Advertisement

Better Call Saul, a spin-off from Breaking Bad, was recently nominated for seven Emmys for its final sixth season, including Best Drama Series and Best Actor for Bob Odenkirk.

Created by Vince Gilligan, Breaking Bad concluded after five seasons in 2013.